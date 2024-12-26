© 2024 KERA News
TXDoT wants public input to improve highway U.S. 377

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña
Published December 26, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
A map of U.S. 377 for the Texas Department of Transportation's corridor study.
TXDoT
The state Department of Transportation wants feedback as it works to improve the 460-mile corridor.

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for public input on improving highway U.S. 377.

The highway runs from the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio up to the Texas-Oklahoma border. It intersects several Texas towns and cities, including Fort Worth and Denton.

TXDoT is gathering feedback about travel safety, congestion and road conditions on the highway.

“As a key component of the Texas Trunk System and freight network, the study seeks to identify needs, gaps, and potential improvements to support economic growth, accommodate population increases, and manage rising traffic,” reads the study’s webpage.

The more than 460-mile corridor is divided into three regions — North, Central and South — each with its own working group that will meet over the course of the study.

A plan to implement the improvements should be out next summer.

The survey is open through Jan. 9.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org. You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz.

Pablo Arauz Peña
Pablo Arauz Peña is the Growth and Infrastructure Reporter for KERA News.
