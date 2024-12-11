Glenn Heights opens all-abilities park

The city of Glenn Heights is making sure that children of all ages and abilities can get to enjoy a playground.

Last week, the city had the grand opening for its new all-abilities park, which features a lighted trail, wheelchair accessible play areas, and a playground with words in Spanish and Braille, among other equipment.

For resident Lora Bradford, having access to an inclusive park in her own community is important — her son is hearing impaired. Bradford was at the park’s opening and said her son has already had the chance to try the playground out.

“My son absolutely loves it,” she said. "He had lots of things that were touch, lights and things that anyone, if they're in a wheelchair, they have the ability to participate. I think it was great.”

Bradford said she had seen something similar at the Perot Museum but didn’t have access to anything like it in her suburb of Glenn Heights, located 20 miles south of Dallas.

Glenn Heights City Council member Travis Bruton said the community had been supportive of the project. There’s equipment for everyone to enjoy, he said.

“You see kids’ parents tearing up just over excitement of being able to have a safe place that they can take their kids,” Bruton said. “And that their kids can feel the normalcy of any other kids. That's what's really important here.”

He said the park is one of the few all-abilities parks in this region. Denton is in the process of developing its own inclusive playground, and some Dallas parks are all-abilities.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .