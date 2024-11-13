© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Richardson school to become community resource center in mostly Latino Esperanza community

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published November 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Richardson's Dobie Elementary School is planned to become a community center for the predominantly Latino Esperanza community in northern Dallas. KSA, Inc. provided a consulting report for the project.
Kulik Strategic Advisers, Inc.
/
Kulik Strategic Advisers, Inc.
Richardson's Dobie Elementary School is planned to become a community center for the predominantly Latino Esperanza community in northern Dallas. KSA, Inc. provided a consulting report for the project.

A community center is in the works to serve a predominantly Latino neighborhood in northern Dallas.

Using $4 million in federal money Farmers Branch and Dallas communities redirected back to the county, Richardson’s Dobie Pre-Kindergarten School will instead become a resource center.

Richardson's school district had considered closing the school because of budget concerns.

Dallas County Commissioner Andy Sommerman and Dallas City Council member Jaynie Schultz met with program organizations and Esperanza community members.

Sommerman was nervous that there would be no potential tenants and an empty building would sit in his district.

“It became clear that not only would we be able to fill the building, but now we've got elbow throwing going on saying, 'No, I want that space, No, I want the other one,' ” he said.

Health and human services, Los Barrios Unidos pediatric clinic and the YMCA are some organizations that would anchor the center.

Literacy programs and childcare would also fill the Dobie Community Center in Esperanza.

"It's become an amazing game of Tetris as to how we're going to fit each one of these individual programs into this particular building,” he said.

The Esperanza community, which means "Hope," is bordered by Spring Valley, Central Expressway, LBJ and Coit.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News Dallas CountyGovernment AccountabilityLatinosSpanishDallas County CommissionerDallas City Council
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
Related Content