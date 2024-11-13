© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas County officials launch campaign to prevent DWI crashes

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña
Published November 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Police and emergency lights are seen at night.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
TxDOT reported more than 2,100 DWI-related crashes in Dallas County last year. County officials are again partnering with local businesses to offer discounted Lyft rides to discourage people from driving under the influence.

Dallas county leaders are launching a campaign to promote driver safety during the holidays.

The #WhatAlcoholSays campaign aims to keep impaired drivers off the roads this holiday season. County officials partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 24HourDallas and AAA Texas to make the announcement Tuesday.

This year, 39 Dallas County businesses signed up to offer discount Lyft codes to customers from Thanksgiving until New Year’s Day.

“This is the highest number of businesses we have had participate in the #WhatAlcoholSays campaign since our involvement in 2022,” Bryan Tony, 24HourDallas Good Neighbor Initiative Project Manager, said in a news release.

Dallas County ranks second in Texas for DWI deaths behind Harris County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. There were more than 2,100 reported DWI-related crashes in Dallas County in 2023.

County officials say access to transportation alternatives like Lyft can reduce drunk driving fatalities.

“Our message to the public is very simple," said the county’s District 4 commissioner Elba Garcia in the news release. “If you’re going to drink, don’t drive.”

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org. You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News KERA NewsDWIdrunk drivingDallas County
Pablo Arauz Peña
Pablo Arauz Peña is the Growth and Infrastructure Reporter for KERA News.
See stories by Pablo Arauz Peña
Related Content