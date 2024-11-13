Dallas County officials launch campaign to prevent DWI crashes

Dallas county leaders are launching a campaign to promote driver safety during the holidays.

The #WhatAlcoholSays campaign aims to keep impaired drivers off the roads this holiday season. County officials partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 24HourDallas and AAA Texas to make the announcement Tuesday.

This year, 39 Dallas County businesses signed up to offer discount Lyft codes to customers from Thanksgiving until New Year’s Day.

“This is the highest number of businesses we have had participate in the #WhatAlcoholSays campaign since our involvement in 2022,” Bryan Tony, 24HourDallas Good Neighbor Initiative Project Manager, said in a news release.

Dallas County ranks second in Texas for DWI deaths behind Harris County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. There were more than 2,100 reported DWI-related crashes in Dallas County in 2023.

County officials say access to transportation alternatives like Lyft can reduce drunk driving fatalities.

“Our message to the public is very simple," said the county’s District 4 commissioner Elba Garcia in the news release. “If you’re going to drink, don’t drive.”

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org . You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz .