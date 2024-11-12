Arlington luxury apartments that honor Texas Rangers stars, are now leasing units

The new One Rangers Way apartments aren’t done with construction yet, but some units are already up for grabs.

The luxury apartments, with 24-hour front desk staff, two resident-exclusive bars, a pool and a Zen Garden, are still under construction.

Interior walls are still exposed and a walk through the building will leave clothes and shoes with white dust all over, but developers promised Tuesday that it will be ready for the first crop of renters soon.

Across the street from Chocktaw Stadium, the former Rangers ballpark, a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with around 800 square feet is expected to cost renters nearly $2,100 a month.

Cordish Living, the developer, has built and manages other luxury apartments across the country. An apartment unit at its property The One in Kansas City similar to the around-800 square foot one bed, one bath unit at One Rangers Way currently ranges from $2,035 to $3,340 a month.

Rob Matwick, the Rangers’ executive vice president of business operations, said the available apartments already have renters lined up, including former Arlington Mayor Richard Greene and Prince Lebanese restaurant owner Aziz Kobty.

The location is one of the biggest selling points for the apartments, according to Nicholle Soendker, director of marketing for the development company.

In addition to being across the street from Chocktaw Stadium, it’s separated from Globe Life Field by about 15-minute walk, according to Google Maps.

Floorplans at the complex will be named in honor of Texas Rangers heroes like Adrian Beltre, Pudge Rodriguez and, announced during a media event Tuesday, Eric Nadel, the voice of the Rangers on the radio since the ‘70s.

Nadel said it was an honor to have a floorplan named after him.

“I’ve never even had a sandwich named after me,” he said at the media event.

While new residents will be able to start moving in January, Matwick said construction on higher floors will continue for a while longer.

The apartment is aligned with the city’s bigger plan for its future.

During a State of the City address last month, Mayor Jim Ross said he envisions Downtown Arlington and the Entertainment District connected by businesses and residences, making the distance between them more walkable.

That calls for more apartments, hotels and businesses in the Entertainment District. Already, parts of Chocktaw Stadium are being converted to restaurants and bars, like Hideaway, El Tiempo Cantina and a Starbucks.

They’re situated at what was the street-level wall of the stadium that served as home to the Rangers from 1994 to 2019, and more are planned for the near future.