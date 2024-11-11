Little Elm is now a Purple Heart Town: Here's what that means

Little Elm was designated a Purple Heart Town by the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Mayor Curtis Cornelius on Oct. 15.

The Purple Heart Trail is a symbolic designation to roads, bridges and other landmarks nationwide. Signs placed at these locations hope to create a visual reminder for people of the high price paid by veterans for their freedom to travel and live in a free society.

“The town of Little Elm, Texas, has a great admiration and utmost gratitude for all the men and women who have selflessly served their country and their community in the armed forces,” Mayor Cornelius proclaimed at the dedication.

The dedication was a joint effort between the town of Little Elm and the local branch of MOPH, DFW Mid-Cities Chapter #1513. The branch works to connect recipients of the Purple Heart living in the area with local meetings and events. They also support legislative initiatives and provide services for veterans and their families.

“In Texas, [if] a city or town would like to become part of the Purple Heart Trail, they call us, and we talk about how best to communicate the commitment to all veterans, especially those who have suffered wounds of war, or who have died as a result of enemy fire,” Chapter Commander Gus Wittschack told the Denton Record-Chronicle. “Little Elm was nominated by one of its citizens, and the process began.”

That process usually takes a few months, after which the municipality’s information is sent to the MOPH national office and the Purple Heart Trail coordinator, and it is finally added to the official registry.

Denton received the Purple Heart Town designation in 2018. Other local cities with the designation include Flower Mound, Frisco, Lake Dallas, Cross Roads and Carrollton. The University of North Texas and Denton County also have dedications. A full list of Texas cities, counties, universities and monuments on the Purple Heart Trail can be found online.

The DFW and Mid-Cities chapter will be designating Huntington City and Henderson County as part of the Purple Heart Trail on Monday, Nov. 11.

The Purple Heart Trail was established by the Military Order of the Purple Heart in 1992 with a designated monument in Mt. Vernon, Virginia, and now spans 45 states and Guam.