State funds could reduce local costs for Grand Prix of Arlington

Arlington leaders intend on tapping into the Texas Motor Sports Event Trust Fund, according to the city manager.

That could reduce the local cost of funding the event, but wouldn’t eliminate them entirely, according to state guidelines. How much would need to be paid locally won’t be clear until the end of the trust fund application process.

The fund, run by the state, provides money to local entities, like a city or county, to make a “local contribution.” The amount that would be contributed from the city’s coffers would be determined after an application to the fund is accepted.

Arlington plans to host the street race on a closed course around the entertainment district in March 2026. The race is part of the same series that holds the Indy 500 each year.

The route would take IndyCar racers around Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Choctaw Stadium at speeds exceeding 180mph in some spots. Unlike the sports teams housed in those stadiums, the Grand Prix of Arlington won’t require new permanent facilities.

Arlington residents on social media expressed concerns following the announcement of the event that city tax money would be used to pay for parts of the race.

City Manager Trey Yelverton said the city hopes the trust fund will help reduce the tax costs for Arlington residents and businesses.

The local contribution to the fund can be reduced based on event attendance, calculated with items like ticket sales and turnstile or ticket scan counts. That contribution can be made using taxpayer dollars but can also be made by a third party on the city’s behalf.

It’s unclear if a third party paying the local contribution is part of the discussion. Yelverton did not immediately respond to a KERA email requesting more information on Tuesday.