AT&T Stadium to be a polling place on Election Day for the first time in its history

AT&T Stadium will serve as a polling place for Tarrant County voters on Election Day for the first time since the arena opened in 2009, according to the Dallas Cowboys.

Tarrant County Elections Administration will handle the logistics, including voting machinery and setup, Cowboys spokesperson Scott Agulnek wrote in an email.

“We are only providing power for the machines and the space to set up and vote,” Agulnek wrote.

Tarrant County commissioners approved the stadium as a polling site in September and finalized the deal with a contract Tuesday.

The stadium will be free for the county to use, according to Commissioners Court documents. Tarrant County Elections Administrator Clint Ludwig was not available for an interview Monday.

Tarrant County lets residents vote at any polling place they want within county limits, which means diehard Cowboys fans can make the trek to vote at the stadium if they choose.

Voters can park in lot Silver 5 and enter through Entry C, according to the county.

Election Day is Nov. 5.

AT&T Stadium isn’t open for early voting, which starts Oct. 21 – just Election Day voting.

In 2020, dozens of pro sports stadiums transformed into polling places . The COVID-19 pandemic emptied arenas and created the need for social distancing at the polls.

The American Airlines Center in Dallas saw the county’s highest voter turnout that year, according to Politico .

The Houston Texans’ NRG Arena will also serve as a polling place this year .

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org . You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.

