What's next? KERA journalists discuss future for new way to approach homelessness

For almost a year, KERA has been reporting on a new approach to combating homelessness in Dallas — one that focuses on closing homeless encampments by moving people into long-term housing and giving them the support they need to stay housed. KERA's Justin Martin talked with Christopher Connelly and Yfat Yossifor about what happens next.

Justin Martin: So you guys have spent a year on this project. What surprised you?

Christopher Connelly: I think for me, it's just the resources that it takes to take someone who's living in a homeless encampment, move them into long-term housing, and then give them the support that they need to make that adjustment. It's huge.

Yfat Yossifor: Yeah. We also got a real sense of just how traumatizing it is to be homeless. It's absolutely dehumanizing and damaging to be on the street. And with these people we followed, you could see the changes when we went back to visit them. They looked healthier, spoke more clearly, and were more confident.

Martin: So you're talking about what it takes to get people out of homelessness. What drives homelessness?

Connelly: So maybe this sounds obvious, but a lot of homelessness is ultimately driven by a lack of affordable housing. Research shows places that have seen big increases in rents see larger homeless populations. And a lot of people assume that homelessness is driven by poverty or drug use or mental health issues. And, while those may play a role in people's stories, it ultimately comes back to housing.

A new way home: Dallas has a new approach to tackle homeless encampments

Martin: Let's talk about where we go from here. Is this decommissioning approach viable in the long term?

Yossifor: There's kind of two ways of looking at this: There’s capacity and there's money. Sarah Khan, who leads the nonprofit Housing Forward, says as long as we keep showing progress, keep seeing homelessness decline, encampments close, then the federal money that has been really driving this will keep coming in. And then there's the question of capacity. This model is permanent supportive housing. As more people get into it, you're likely to need more caseworkers, more support systems for them. Right now, there's still capacity to help a lot more people. And there's hope in other strategies that are helping people right when they're becoming homeless [that]will keep them from ending up on the street.

Martin: So this so-called encampment decommissioning model, it's showing some real promise. But has it faced any pushback?

Connelly: So by and large, overall, there is major buy-in from the city of Dallas to this approach. They are a central partner in it. But there are some city council members who've expressed some skepticism. …One question that gets raised is whether we should be shifting some of the resources to … emergency shelters or short-term housing plans. There's also a concern that … quote, "some people don't want to be helped." But 95% of people who are offered housing end up accepting it. And then there's also some people who want to use the legal justice system, the criminal justice system, as a way to deal with people living on the streets. Here's what Sarah Kahn from Housing Forward says about that.

Sarah Kahn: Ultimately, things like a camping ban or arresting or ticketing people, in the absence of those individuals having a pathway into housing – we have done nothing to bring relief to the community around unsheltered homelessness.

Connelly: She says the numbers ultimately speak for themselves. Homelessness started going down in Dallas only after we found a new way to get people homes.

1 of 17 — Encampment_decommissioning_01.JPG In mid-November, case workers from several organizations walk towards a Dallas homeless encampment under an I-30 bridge. This is the first week of encampment decommissioning. Caseworkers will work with the residents to get documents and enroll into programs before the camp is closed. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 2 of 17 — Encampment_decommissioning_03.JPG Hannah Sims, Housing Forward, looks over paperwork with Bobby after he visited the Parkland mobile unit during the encampment decommissioning process. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 3 of 17 — Encampment_decommissioning_02.JPG Richard Garrett, center, voices his concerns about housing that allows dogs while he is living under an I-30 bridge in Dallas. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 4 of 17 — Encampment_decommissioning_04.JPG Bobby Walker is reflected in a broken glass table in the encampment under the I-30 bridge. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 5 of 17 — Encampment_decommissioning_05.JPG “Put this stuff behind us and start moving on,” said Terisa Hensley as she colors in a coloring book to stave off boredom while waiting for moving day from under the bridge. Hensley was approved for housing but the apartment deal fell through, so she had to restart the process for housing approval. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 6 of 17 — Encampment_decommissioning_06.JPG Kenneth Okonkwo with NTBHA chats with Terisa Hensley about her housing. Caseworkers helped each resident obtain documents and apply for housing using permanent supportive vouchers. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 7 of 17 — Encampment_decommissioning_07.JPG Devery Williams with the city of Dallas helps Belinda fill out paperwork in her tent. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 8 of 17 — Encampment_decommissioning_08.JPG Richard Garrett stands by his tent while caseworkers check in on everyone living under the I-30 overpass. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 9 of 17 — Encampment_decommissioning_09.JPG Terisa Hensley puts on her backpack as she moves out of the encampment in late February. Caseworkers helped each resident obtain documents and apply for housing using permanent supportive vouchers before the city closes the encampment. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 10 of 17 — Encampment_decommissioning_10.JPG Devery Williams, city of Dallas, walks Belinda Bonine through her new apartment before signing the lease. “Wow, it’s beautiful,” she said of her new place she will share with her husband and dog. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 11 of 17 — Encampment_decommissioning_12.JPG Richard Garrett opens the patio door for his dog in his new apartment after moving out of the encampment. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 12 of 17 — Encampment_decommissioning_11.JPG Belinda and Marty Bonine sign their lease with the help of caseworker Melissa Hilton. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 13 of 17 — Encampment_decommissioning_13.JPG Melissa Hilton and Robin Craddock, both with Stewpot, chat with Belinda Bonine in her apartment. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 14 of 17 — Encampment_decommissioning_14.JPG Richard Garrett reacts as he sits down on his new couch in mid-March. Garrett moved out of the encampment in late February and finally received furniture. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 15 of 17 — Encampment_decommissioning_15.JPG A bus schedule sits on Richard Garrett’s table in his new apartment. Transportation is one of the hurdle for seeking help while unsheltered, but remains an issue for keeping appointment, finding work even after receiving housing. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 16 of 17 — Encampment_decommissioning_16.JPG Terisa Hensley stands at the doorway of her new apartment in Dallas about a month or so after moving out of the encampment. Hensley is cooking, making art and reuniting with her family after leaving homelessness. Yfat Yossifor / KERA 17 of 17 — Encampment_decommissioning_17.JPG In the background, John Cox talks to a newcomer and others prepare to leave the encampment on closing day Feb. 29, 2024, in Dallas. The city employees have been giving notice all week to residents that the encampment is to be closed. Yfat Yossifor / KERA

