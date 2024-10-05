Woman dies after shooting involving Plano officers, police say

A woman was shot by Plano Police and died on Friday, after reports that she was threatening people.

On Friday at around 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 4700 block of 14th street, according to a press release from the Plano Police Department.

Police were notified that the woman was threatening people inside the home and behaving erratically, according to the statement. The Plano Police said the woman was holding a gun when officers arrived.

Police said officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but negotiations were not successful. The Plano Police Department said she did not comply and became increasingly erratic, resulting in the “officer involved shooting,” according to the release.

According to the statement, officers immediately provided aid to the woman who was brought by Plano-Fire Rescue to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave due to department policy.

The Plano Police Department’s CAPERs Unit and the Collin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.