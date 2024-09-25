Denton church youth director arrested on child sexual abuse charges

A Denton church youth director was arrested Tuesday on charges related to child sexual abuse, according to a press release from the Denton Police Department.

Craig Stone, 63, is the youth director of the Willowwood Church of the Nazarene, located at 1523 Willowwood Street.

According to the release, a parent and child reported to Denton police on Aug. 28 that Stone was engaging in inappropriate behavior with teenagers.

In interviews with detectives during September, the release states additional teenagers told detectives about possible sexual images of children on Stone’s computer.

The release states Stone agreed to speak with detectives. He allegedly admitted to touching the teenage boy and to possessing nude images of a second teenage boy.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the offenses of possession of child sexual abuse images and indecency with a child by contact.

Stone was arrested and booked into the city jail on Tuesday night. His bail is set at $20,000.

A call to the church on Wednesday went unanswered and the voicemail box was full. The church did not immediately respond to a request for comment over email from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Denton police ask that anyone with information about Stone, including any unreported incidents, call Detective Marqui Curtis at 940-349-7727.

The Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas offers resources for victims of child abuse and their families and can be reached at 972-317-2818.

Denton County Friends of the Family also provides victims services and can be reached at 940-382-7273.