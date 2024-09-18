© 2024 KERA News
Dallas County's $792 million budget prioritizes workforce preparedness — without raising taxes

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published September 18, 2024 at 5:00 PM CDT
Dallas County Commissioners sitting at the dais.
Bret Jaspers
/
KERA
Dallas County commissioners on Tuesday approved a $792 million budget. That came after several shortfall scares recently.

Dallas County's next budget invests in planned overtime pay and supporting a stronger workforce.

The county adopted its 2025 budget at a commissioners court meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners adopted the 2024-25 fiscal year budget after a summer of potential budget shortages and scares,

"We passed a balanced budget without raising taxes," Commissioner Elba Garcia said. 

The budget staff, led by Budget Officer Ronica Watkins, tried to get in front of expenses when planning for next year.
 

Dallas County adopted its 2024-25 fiscal year budget Tuesday.
Dallas County Budget and Evaluation Office
/
Dallas County
Dallas County adopted its 2024-25 fiscal year budget Tuesday.

Staff tried to get in front of expenses when planning next year's nearly $792 million dollar general fund.

County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins says that includes setting up residents for success instead of paying for a health or job crisis that can burden county resources.

"Helping people who are about to be without a home or being priced out of the housing market," Jenkins said. "Those sort of things are going to be a higher return on investment.

He said affordable fiber broadband access, housing and resources organization support, and emergency housing efforts build a better-prepared workforce.

"It exceeds the money that could be spent on the front end to stabilize that family," Jenkins said.

In coordination with the tax assessor's office, commissioners also approved a property tax rate increase about 6.5 percent — to 0.215500 from 0.215718.

Marina Trahan Martinez
