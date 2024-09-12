Dallas is reducing speed limits on some of its busiest roadways

The Dallas City Council has voted to reduce speed limits on some of the city’s busiest roadways.

The decision is a part of Vision Zero, which the council approved in 2022, that aims to eliminate traffic fatalities and cut the number of traffic injuries in half by 2030.

Most notably, the current 70 mph speed limit on the stretch of I-75/Central Expressway from Mockingbird Lane to Woodall Rogers Freeway will be reduced to 65 mph.

The decision followed a speed study conducted by the Texas Department of Transportation found drivers regularly exceed 100 mph on the highway.

Dallas City Council member Paul Ridley headed up the investigation. During Wednesday’s meeting, he thanked TXDOT for, “promptly conducting a speed survey and deciding this was a good thing for the city of Dallas.”

During that meeting, the council also voted to reduce speed limits on other high-traffic roadways.

The following areas are expected to soon carry a 40 mph speed limit.



Ledbetter Drive from I-35E to Bonnie View Road/Sunnyvale Street

Great Trinity Forest Way from Pemberton Hill Road to C.F. Hawn Freeway

Great Trinity Forest Way from Bonnie View Road/Sunnyvale Street to Wadsworth Drive

Buckner Boulevard from Edgelake Drive to U.S. Route 175

Additionally, the Great Trinity Forest Way from Wadsworth Drive to Pemberton Hill Road is expected to be capped at 45 mph.

The changes are not enforceable until roadway speed limit signage is updated.