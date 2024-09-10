Tarrant Appraisal District budget passes despite protest votes from school districts

The Tarrant Appraisal District’s annual budget for 2025 will take effect despite a series of protest votes by area school districts, the board of directors confirmed at a Sept. 9 meeting.

Nine Tarrant County school districts voted to formally disapprove the Tarrant Appraisal District’s recommended budget in an effort to protest a reappraisal plan they fear will cut resources for students in their care. That plan includes three prongs intended to increase value stagnation — and reduce property tax bills — for residential properties.

The appraisal district’s budget must be approved by a majority of the taxing entities, which include school districts, cities and other special districts. Taxing entities do not, however, have to approve the reappraisal plan for it to move forward — making vetoing the budget the only way to exert influence over the district and push for changes. Fort Worth ISD and Arlington ISD were among the school districts to pass resolutions opposing the budget.

But, by the end of Sept. 9 — the last day for taxing entities to lodge their complaints about the budget — no other taxing entities had joined the nine school districts in condemning the budget. Some other school district boards, like Mansfield’s, considered a resolution disapproving the budget but ultimately decided against it.

The budget itself marks a significant increase from the year prior, though almost all of that increase comes from investments in improved software following a ransomware attack in the spring.

School superintendents and chief financial officers previously expressed grave concerns about the reappraisal plan’s impact on state school financing, but the appraisal district’s board of directors ultimately approved it and promised to consider negative impacts as they arose.

Many districts are already facing deficits for their 2025 budgets, blaming the gaps on stagnant state funding and inflation. Districts like Northwest ISD are seeking voter approval of a higher tax rate this November to cover costs. The reappraisal plan could lead to further funding issues, officials said.

Which districts voted to disapprove the Tarrant Appraisal District’s budget? Arlington ISD, Azle ISD, Crowley ISD, Everman ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD, Kennedale ISD, Lake Worth ISD and Northwest ISD voted to disapprove the budget.

At the Sept. 9 meeting, board members took issue with the way school districts have described the reappraisal plan and the motivations behind it. A letter signed by nine school board presidents laid out millions in potential funding losses, described the plan as political theater and said it intentionally hurts children.

The board’s three newest members — Matt Bryant, Eric Morris and Callie Rigney — ran on a platform of capping residential appraisal increases at 5% and limiting appraisals to once every three years. All were endorsed by Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare.

Board member Gary Losada said board members did not receive the letter but heard about it from the media. He called it disrespectful, and said the charges in the letter are nonsense, citing his own children’s enrollment in Arlington public schools.

“The fact that I’d want to defund schools is the most disrespectful charge I’ve had in my life,” he said.

Board member Rich DeOtte echoed much of Losada’s sentiment. He wants the county to have a good education system, he said, but added that the public education system has received backlash not just for its spending but also for its curriculum. DeOtte said at the end of the day, everyone works for the taxpayers.

“People are acknowledging nationwide what Tarrant County is doing with appraisals, and I’m proud of that,” he said.

Representatives from several school districts were present at the meeting but did not speak. Fred Campos, an Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD board trustee, was the lone school district representative to speak at the meeting. He started speaking in his capacity as a Bedford resident before putting on an HEB ISD ballcap and switching gears to speak as a trustee.

“You guys are a double standard,” he said. “You’re asking for money, and then lowering it (for school districts).”

Because of the nature of the state’s school funding mechanism, school districts may not know the extent of funding cuts until 2026, more than five months after 2025 tax rolls are certified. Board members said they’re committed to reevaluating appraisals in school districts on a case-by-case basis if it becomes clear that a particular district is facing significant shortfalls.