Grand Prairie says 'foaming agent' in city's water caused by backflow of fire suppressant

City of Grand Prairie The area shaded in pink show the parts of Grand Prairie affected by the water issue.

Grand Prairie officials have identified the cause of the foaming agent that has impacted the city's water supply.

Mayor Ron Jensen said in a press conference Wednesday that the foaming agent was caused by fire suppressant that entered the water system through a backflow event. Backflow is caused when non-potable water enters the drinking water system.

As of noon Wednesday, city officials told residents north of Interstate 20 to avoid using the water and to not attempt to treat it themselves.

Jensen said that the city is flushing its lines and waiting for test results before announcing the next step, which would be a boil water notice. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday the city was not under a boil water notice yet.

He added that the city has not received any reports of serious medical concerns stemming from the water advisory. Residents who showered with the water prior to knowing about the advisory should not be concerned, he said.

The Grand Prairie Independent School District closed all schools Wednesday out of an abundance of caution because of the ongoing problems with the city's water. Morning extracurricular activities were also canceled. Grand Prairie ISD said it plans to resume classes Thursday.



The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city of Grand Prairie to notify its customers not to use tap water for consumption.



Tap water should not be used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or making beverages or ice .

Tap water should not be used for pets or animals to drink.

Tap water should not be used for dishwashing.

Limited Uses of Tap Water:



The tap water may be used for toilet flushing.



The city is distributing bottled water at Lone Star Park, 1000 Lone Star Parkway. They say to check the city's website for more information.

