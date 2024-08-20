Dallas renames freeway after pastor S.M. Wright, correcting decades-old mistake

After discovering a decades-old error, the city of Dallas is officially renaming a three-mile stretch of the South Central Expressway the S. M. Wright Freeway in honor of the late pastor and civil rights leader.

This marks the first time a state highway in Texas has been named after an African American.

The initiative to rename the freeway began in 1995, just a year after Wright’s passing. The name “S.M. Wright Freeway” appeared on roads between Al Lipscomb Way and Budd Street. During construction on State Highway 310 last spring, it was discovered that the Dallas Street Grid Information System never showed the name change because the city of Dallas never finalized the application, and his name disappeared from street signs.

“The city dropped the ball, and I think it's important in leadership to acknowledge when that happens,” Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Bazaldua said at a city council meeting last week.

Wright, who led the People's Missionary Baptist Church in South Dallas, was a prominent figure in the community. He was a strong advocate for changes in South Dallas. He worked alongside Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson to desegregate Dallas ISD schools and also played a key role in social and political movements, encouraging peace and unity following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

After the street signs were removed, the city received multiple calls from frustrated and concerned residents and members of the Black Baptist community.

The city had no record of the renaming.

“It shouldn’t have come to this day to correct a wrong that should never have been done in the first place,” said Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins.

The city council held a special meeting last week to approve the renaming. Several members of the community spoke about Wright’s legacy in Dallas and emphasized the importance of holding the city accountable for correcting the historical injustices.

“We have an obligation to make sure the story is corrected. We have the obligation of making sure that there's no disconnect in the future,” council member Carolyn King Arnold said.

All 14 members voted to officially rename the freeway.

Zara Amaechi is KERA’s Marjorie Welch Fitts Louis fellow covering race and social justice. Got a tip? Email Zara at zamaechi@kera.org . You can follow her on X @amaechizara .