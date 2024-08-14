Vigil planned to honor Fort Worth police sergeant killed on Interstate 35W

Law enforcement officers lined up on St. Louis Avenue near John Peter Smith Hospital late Monday morning to pay their respects to a fallen colleague.

As a squad of Fort Worth police motorcycle officers went by, officers raised their arms to salute Sgt. Billy Randolph, who was killed in the line of duty Monday when a driver suspected of being intoxicated struck and killed him while he worked at an accident scene on the city’s south side. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The group stayed at attention as a white minivan, adorned with American flags, slowly drove by, followed by a procession of police officers who walked behind in the street, followed by a police SUV at the end.

All mourned Randolph’s end of watch as the procession continued to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

The Fort Worth community will honor Randolph, a police veteran of 29 years described as a selfless public servant, on Wednesday night with a candlelight vigil. The vigil will be at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Fort Worth Police South Patrol Division, 3501 W. Risinger Road.

Police said a suspect, De Aujalae Evans, 25, of Fort Worth, was allegedly driving the wrong way on an Interstate 35 West exit ramp when she hit Randolph, who was standing outside his patrol car parked near Sycamore School Road early Monday morning. Evans is charged with intoxication manslaughter resulting in the death of a police officer, an enhanced first-degree felony charge. Her bond will be set at $750,000.

Randolph, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, had been at the I-35W crash scene for hours after a tractor-trailer crashed, resulting in a fuel spill and fire. After Randolph, 56, was struck by Evans’ 2020 Nissan Versa, the suspect continued driving but stopped the car and fled on foot before she was arrested.

“Today we lost a good man,” family member Robert Mitchell told reporters at a news conference Monday afternoon. “We lost Billy, a faithful husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and a good friend to me.”

Mitchell said Randolph was “committed to serving his community, and he has done so for over three decades in an honorable manner.”

Randolph loved his job as a police officer so much that he stayed with the department although he was eligible for retirement, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said. He worked well with his colleagues — one of the reasons he was at the accident scene.

“We’ve had a lot of hard days in policing. But none are as hard as this,” the chief said. “Losing Billy Randolph is a memory we will have to endure forever. He was a brother to us.”

As for the suspect, Noakes told reporters, “There is no excuse for drinking and driving.”

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said Randolph “died in the line of duty while courageously serving our community.”

“This senseless act has left a void in our hearts and serves as a stark reminder of the risks our officers face every day to keep our streets safe,” Parker wrote in a post on X.

“We are grateful for our officers’ selflessness, bravery and unwavering commitment to keeping our community safe.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote in an X post that “our hearts go out to Sgt. Billy Randolph of the Fort Worth Police Department, who tragically lost his life today while serving his community.”

“Anyone who selfishly drives drunk must be held accountable,” Abbott said, adding that he and his wife were praying for Randolph’s family and loved ones.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said it joined officers in mourning a police leader.

“The Fort Worth Fire Department sends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to our brothers and sisters of the Fort Worth Police Department,” the agency wrote in a post on the X platform.

Tarrant County Blue, a local 501(c)3 nonprofit that supports law enforcement, is seeking donations to help support Randolph’s family.

“In these tragic circumstances Tarrant County Blue wants to support the Randolph family as they grieve the loss of their loved one who gave everything in the line of duty,” Greg Morse, co-founder of Tarrant County Blue and chief executive officer of Worthington Bank, said in a statement. “Our mission is simple, to support those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in order to keep our community safe and this is how we want to honor Sgt. Randolph’s memory.”

Donations are accepted in any denomination and can be made to: Tarrant County Blue, P.O. Box 1659, Fort Worth, Texas 76101.

Randolph’s survivors include his wife, Lisa, and daughter, Kayla.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Eric E. Garcia is a senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.