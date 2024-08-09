Dallas County will give free back-to-school vaccinations — but get there early

Dallas County health services is giving uninsured school-age kids free vaccinations to get them ready for the first day Monday.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, parents can bring children with a hard copy immunization record to T.R. Hoover Community Center, 5106 Bexar Street.

Immunizations will also be given from 9 a.m. to noon at the county health services building, at 2377 N. Stemmons Freeway.

Marisa Gonzales, Community Outreach Program Manager, said people should prepare to wait in line outside in the heat.

"Make sure you eat and stay hydrated," she said. "You’re gonna be out there a while.

Bring your shot records and your patience."

School supplies will also be handed out at T.R. Hoover.

Families are strongly encouraged to arrive 30 minutes to one hour early.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

