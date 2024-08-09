© 2024 KERA News
Dallas County will give free back-to-school vaccinations — but get there early

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published August 9, 2024 at 3:39 PM CDT
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
Dallas County is providing free back-to-school vaccinations for school-age children on Saturday.

Dallas County health services is giving uninsured school-age kids free vaccinations to get them ready for the first day Monday.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, parents can bring children with a hard copy immunization record to T.R. Hoover Community Center, 5106 Bexar Street.

Immunizations will also be given from 9 a.m. to noon at the county health services building, at 2377 N. Stemmons Freeway.

Marisa Gonzales, Community Outreach Program Manager, said people should prepare to wait in line outside in the heat.

"Make sure you eat and stay hydrated," she said. "You’re gonna be out there a while.
Bring your shot records and your patience."

School supplies will also be handed out at T.R. Hoover.

Families are strongly encouraged to arrive 30 minutes to one hour early.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org.

Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


