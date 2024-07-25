Plano can't grow much more — and that could strain the city budget

Plano's running out of room to grow — and that could hurt the city's budget.

The Plano city manager, Mark Israelson, recommended a lean budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with no funding for new services or raises for city staff that don't work in public safety. There is a one-time $1,000 payment in Dec. for employees that don’t work in public safety in the proposed budget.

Karen Rhodes-Whitley, Plano's budget director, told the city council at Monday’s meeting that Plano is running out of land to develop, which means less revenue for the city.

“The city of Plano is starting to become built out, and we do not have that much land left,” Rhodes-Whitley said.

Plano’s school district is also seeing budget strains. The district has operated under a budget deficit since 2017. The school board recently voted to close four schools, citing financial concerns.

Council member Anthony Ricciardelli said Plano’s needs are changing as the city matures.

“I think one of the big discussion points in this budget has been a philosophical shift from a growth mindset to a maintenance mindset,” Ricciardelli said.

The Plano city council has two more meetings to discuss the proposed budget and tax rate on Aug. 11 and 15. There’s also a town hall on the budget on Aug. 22 and a public hearing on the tax rate Aug. 26.

The city is scheduled to adopt the budget and set the property tax rate on Sep. 9. The budget will go into effect for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

