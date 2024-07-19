North Texas Congressman Marc Veasey joins Democrats' calls for President Joe Biden to step aside

Calls continue for President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race, this time from Congressional District 33 Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Fort Worth), according to media reports.

In a letter addressed to Biden, Veasey, along with Jared Huffman (CA-2), Chuy Garcia (IL-4) and Mark Pocan (WI-2), claimed that the president must "step aside as our nominee."

Veasey joins a growing list of Democrats calling for Biden's resignation. This after the lackluster CNN debate performance against the Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

The group believes that Biden is incapable of defeating Trump, citing the public's wanning trust in the president's mental acuity.

NEW: 4 more Dems come out against Biden!!! pic.twitter.com/JEoMkmXXWY — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) July 19, 2024

"We must defeat Donald Trump to save our democracy, protect our alliances and the rules-based international order, and continue building on the strong foundation you have established over the past four years," said the group. "We must face the reality that widespread public concerns about your age and fitness are jeopardizing what should be a winning campaign. These perceptions may not be fair, but they have hardened in the aftermath of last month's debate and are unlikely to change."

It is unclear whether the president will step aside, but, as Axios reported, a decision may come in as soon as this weekend.

The president is currently self-isolating after contracting COVID-19 earlier this week.

The Biden campaign asserts that Biden will continue to run.

Filling in for the ill president on the campaign trail is Vice President Kamala Harris who led a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina yesterday.

Biden still has the delegates to win the nomination at next month's Democratic Convention, so if chooses not to step aside, he will be the party's nominee.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's summer 2024 SPJ news intern. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela at erivas@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.