North Texas schools have more unhoused students — and their needs are costly

North Texas school districts are seeing an increase in students experiencing homelessness — and their resources to help are spread thin.

Students who lack access to stable housing are eligible for services through their schools under the McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act. The federal law aims to remove barriers to education for students experiencing homelessness. McKinney Vento students receive free breakfast, lunch and transportation to and from school.

Ashley Marshall, the homeless liaison for Dallas ISD, said she identified 4,700 McKinney Vento students in Dallas ISD last school year, an increase from the previous year. But Marshall said her funding from the state was cut by $100,000.

“They kind of cut me off at the knees before I started the school year,” she said.

Marshall said she had to cut 17 staff members after COVID-19 relief funding ran out. She now has two staffers working with her.

Other North Texas school districts are having similar staffing issues. Summer Martin, the executive director for counseling and prevention services at Richardson ISD, said at a recent panel for homeless liaisons at North Texas schools that Richardson ISD had to let go staff members they hired to help identify students in need.

Chris Poteet, the president of the Richardson ISD school board, said the funding and staffing concerns needs to be addressed at the state legislature.

“If we don't have the labor to tackle it, meaning the funding to tackle it, we're starting off way behind,” Poteet said. “And so, I think the legislative piece is a critical piece because it leads to funding, which leads to letting us do our job more effectively for these kids and families.”

School districts haven’t received an increase in funding from the state since 2019. There was a bill in the Texas House last legislative session that would’ve raised the basic allotment – that’s the amount districts get per student. It’s about $6,160 per student.

But the bill failed to pass after money for school vouchers was removed. Gov. Greg Abbott said he would veto anything that didn’t have funding for vouchers.

Lack of options

Representatives from Dallas ISD, Carrolton Farmers Branch ISD, Richardson ISD and Plano ISD all said at the panel that they’ve seen an increase in students experiencing homelessness. Plano ISD had 1,365 students experiencing homelessness the past school year. Richardson ISD had 2,464.

Marshall said the lack of affordable housing options and changing neighborhoods in Dallas is forcing families out of their homes.

“I used to drive down Ross Avenue where the district offices were, and you'd see apartment building after, apartment building, and now there are $400,000 townhomes there,” she said. “So we are pushing out our kids, or we’re pushing them out to live in a different situation.”

Those with nowhere else to go end up living in shelters, hotels, motels, living in cars or with family or friends.

Plano ISD is building a second welcome center with services for unhoused students and their families in West Plano, which is known for being a wealthier part of town. Shanette Eaden, the housing and community services manager for the city of Plano, said the lack of affordable housing is affecting all income levels in Plano.

“If you're taking the cheaper housing that might be there for someone in that lower range, the higher range is already taking it, and it's a trickle effect,” Eaden said.

Ways to donate

Dallas ISD Amazon Wishlist

Region 10 Amazon Wishlist

Plano ISD The Caring Place Donations: contact james.thomas@pisd.edu

Richardson ISD Family Services Center Donations

