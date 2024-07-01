DFW Airport expects more record-breaking travel over July 4

Officials at DFW International Airport are expecting more travelers than ever for the Independence Day holiday.

The airport projects that more than 1.5 million passengers will be traveling through DFW between Wednesday, July 3, and Monday, July 8. That’s a more than 5% increase from last year.

“DFW is ready for the summer rush, and we are asking our customers to do their part to ensure a smooth travel experience by being a prepared traveler and using the many digital tools that we offer to plan ahead,” Ken Buchanan, DFW’s executive vice president of customer experience and revenue management, said in a statement.

The busiest travel days are expected to be between July 6 and 8 with more 270,000 passengers at the airport each day. Top destinations include Cancun, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

The airport is asking travelers to arrive at least two hours early before domestic flights, and at least three hours early before international flights.

