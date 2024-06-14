Proposed Dallas ISD policy could keep students out of alternative schools

Dallas ISD is considering a new approach to disciplining students.

Rather than going to an alternative school, students facing punishment for low-level offenses could instead complete six hours of work – such as Saturday School, tutoring or community service – and their families would attend three hours of parenting classes.

Board member Ben Mackey said at a briefing Thursday the proposal will be a more effective way to change student behavior. He said the student code of conduct has long been perceived as a punishment manual.

“It read as though you did something wrong and didn’t ever get to the root causes,” he said, “and you all have fundamentally changed this to a much more effective way.”

Some board members said the change won’t help students with repeat offenses. Maxie Johnson said he knows of educators who feel unsupported when students are disrespectful.

“When the students realize he/she can continue to go down this path, they’re going to do it,” he said.

The board is set to vote on the proposal at its next meeting on June 27.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

