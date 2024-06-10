DART rolls out new bus routes, expands on-demand service

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is rolling out changesto its bus and GoLink services this week.

The changes expand service throughout much of the northern Dallas suburbs. They include new bus routes in Plano, Irving and Richardson.

The new route in Richardson will connect to a future Silver Line station near UT Dallas. It’ll replace route 240, which is being discontinued. The Silver Line is expected to begin service in late 2025 or early 2026.

Another new route will connect the Parker Road station in East Plano to the Northwest Plano Park & Ride station. A third will connect Dallas College's North Lake campus to the Trinity Railway Express downtown Irving station.

The agency also realigned two routes connecting Addison and Richardson via Beltline Road and Arapaho Road.

DART is also expanding service to 13 zones of its on-demand GoLink service:



Northwest Carrollton

Cypress Waters

Farmers Branch

Northwest Dallas

West Dallas

Mountain Creek

Park Cities

South Central Plano

East Plano

East Telecom

Lakewood

Lake Highlands

Glenn Heights

The agency is adding one new GoLink Zone in Irving just south of DFW Airport in the Passport Park development and Bear Creek neighborhood. Launched in 2021, DART's GoLink service gives passengers on-demand rides within their respective neighborhoods.

Officials say the service changes are the first of a two-part rollout this year. More service changes are expected in September.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org. You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.