Dallas County poll workers have a simple request: pay us promptly

Poll workers who staffed Dallas County elections this year have not yet been paid.

County commissioners questioned the new Elections administrator during commissioners court this week.

At least six complaint letters detailing slowly paid or unpaid wages were sent to Commissioner John Wiley Price, which he shared with the court.

Some haven't been paid in more than a month, they said.

Several voting site workers voiced their irritation during public comment.

Dianna Jackson is the election judge at Friendship West Baptist Church.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Garcia found it unnecessary to pay election workers on Friday, May the 24th, because he felt his staff was exhausted from the back-to-back elections,” she said. “He wanted them to have the break they deserve. But, what about us in the field? We have worked back-to-back elections as well — to serve our voters — in inclement weather, hauling equipment for curbside voting and long hours. At least Mr. Garcia and his staff are exhausted from working back-to-back elections at the comfort of their desk, with pay, while we are exhausted, working daily without pay.”

County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins asked the new elections administrator whether they could get paid every two weeks, like county employees.

Heider Garcia said no, but that he would try to get them paid faster.

"Right now they're being paid in three weeks,” he said. “And it used to be four. So there has been an effect. We'll make it better. We'll make it two. We'll find a way."

Garcia started his job in December.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

