Severe weather knocks out power at Denton County GOP polling site Tuesday

The Denton County Elections Administration reported Tuesday morning that multiple Republican polling places were affected by severe storms.

So far, voters needing to cast a ballot in GOP primary run-off elections were the only voters affected. Democrats can cast ballots in the polling places as scheduled, although the city of Denton advised using the staff entrance at North Branch Library, a Democratic polling location.

At about 9 a.m., the administration said in a Facebook post that a power outage and severe damage at Prestonwood Baptist Church had required staff to close the church. The closure affected precincts 2091, 2092, 2093, 2094 and 2098.

Elections officials directed voters who would have gone to the church to instead go to the Career Center East, located at 2553 FM 544 in Lewisville. As of 11 a.m., the phone line at Prestonwood Baptist was busy.