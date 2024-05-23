Workers and Molson Coors agree to terms after three-month strike

Union members and Molson Coors have agreed to a three-year contract, ending the over three-month-long workers’ strike at Molson Coors brewery in south Fort Worth.

The new contract is the first negotiated contract between Teamsters Local 997 and Molson Coors since 2021. It includes provisions to increase wages, improve benefits and restore health care for retired members, according to a news release from the Teamsters national chapter.

“Our members never gave up, they pushed back on this company until they got a fair contract that recognizes their contributions,” said Jeff Padellaro, the director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference in the news release. “Teamsters don’t back down from a fight and we will always fight for what we deserve.”

A Teamsters Local 997 spokesperson told the Fort Worth Report a comment would be made tomorrow.

After ongoing negotiations that date back to November, the union of about 420 workers authorized the strike in February. During the strike, the union and Molson Coors continued to negotiate terms, but talks between the two stopped in late March after the company refused to negotiate concerning increased wage demands.

Meanwhile, Molson Coors sought out temporary factory workers, according to job postings on their website.

Last week, Teamsters leadership spoke out against Molson Coors at their annual general meeting in Golden, Colorado, and demanded the company to negotiate with the workers and end the strike.

In an email statement to the Fort Worth Report, Adam Collins, Molson Coors’ chief communications officer, said the company is pleased to have reached an agreement with the local Teamsters chapter.

“The contract is fair and equitable to our valued team members and to our Fort Worth operations, ensuring we continue to brew, package and ship the very best beers and beverages for our customers,” the statement read.

This story will be updated as more details are available.

Ismael M. Belkoura is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at ismael.belkoura@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.