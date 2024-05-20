Dallas weighs in on Texas' controversial immigration law: City Council to vote on SB4 resolution

Some city council members want Dallas to take a stance against Senate Bill 4, the controversial law that allows law enforcement to arrest someone suspected of illegally entering the country.

On Monday, the Quality of Life, Arts and Culture committee unanimously passed a resolution that does just that. It cites the city’s diverse population and immigrants’ role in fueling its economy as reasons not to support the law.

Council member Adam Bazaldua, who introduce the resolution, said SB4 would strain police department resources and negatively affect some communities.

“The last thing that we need is a stop and frisk mentality for certain vulnerable communities in our city,” Bazaldua said. “And I think it’s important that we make all communities feel welcome and know that we stand for that.”

The state legislature passed SB4 last fall amid much debate. Immigrant advocates say the law has ignited fear among their community and communities of color, regardless of their legal status.

Supporters of the measure blame the Biden administration’s immigration policies for what they view as a “crisis” along the border.

Balzadua said SB4 is unconstitutional and an unfunded mandate that’s created a “tug of war for political posturing.”

Council member Zarin Gracey said the new law, which is being challenged in court, has already created fear among residents. He recently held a series of community meetings, including one in Spanish. Some residents didn't show up.

“A lot of the feedback that I got was that they were afraid to actually attend these meetings, to participate in that because of this threat,” Gracey said. “So something like this [resolution] does say that, 'Hey, the City of Dallas does not support this type of activity.' ”

Council member Paul Ridley said that although he supported the spirit of the resolution, he wasn’t sure a measure against SB 4 was necessary. He said the courts ultimately will decide the legality of the law and that taking a stance against it would not influence that decision.

Got a tip? Email Stella M. Chávez at schavez@kera.org. You can follow Stella on Twitter @stellamchavez.

