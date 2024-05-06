Former Krum ISD band director arrested on 11 counts of indecency with a child, sexual assault

Carol Turner, a fine arts consultant and former band director with Krum ISD, was booked into the Denton County Jail Friday on 11 felony charges of indecency with a child and sexual assault.

The charges date from 1996 to 1998. County court records list nine of the charges as indecency with a child involving sexual contact, and the remaining two charges are listed as sexual assault.

Turner was released on a $50,000 bond the same day. Her Instagram account bio says she is a band director, music educator, private flute teacher, clinician, adjudicator and consultant. Her LinkedIn account lists her as the fine arts consultant at Krum ISD since 1991, and another account on the platform lists her as the director of bands for the district.

The school district's website doesn't list her as a band director, and she isn't currently listed in the district's directory.

In 2021, the Krum ISD Education Foundation awarded Turner a grant for $8,205 to launch an after-school piano club for children in third through fifth grade at Blanche Dodd Elementary School.

The Texas Education Agency labeled the teaching certificate for Turner as under review by the TEA Educator Investigations Division on Sunday.

Krum ISD records obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle in 2021 listed Turner as a full-time employee, but her job title was "teacher/retired." She was the only employee with that specific job title included in KISD records then.