Laredo Rep. Henry Cuellar to be indicted by Department of Justice, NBC reports

Laredo Congressman Henry Cuellar will soon be indicted by the Department of Justice, according to a report by NBC News.

Cuellar’s Laredo home and campaign office were searched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2022, related to an investigation concerning Azerbaijan and several U.S. businessmen. It was not clear whether this investigation and Cuellar’s indictment were related.

After the raid, Cuellar’s attorney said that the congressman was not the main subject of the FBI’s investigation.

In a statement, Cuellar said he and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, were innocent of the “allegations.” Cuellar said that they requested to meet with the prosecutors bringing the indictment but they declined to do so. It was unclear how his wife may be involved with the indictment.

Cuellar was a co-chair of the Azerbaijan Congressional Caucus and has regularly met with Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.S. He is also on the House Appropriations Committee.

In 2015, he coordinated a collaboration between Texas A&M International University in Laredo with a group called the Assembly of Friends of Azerbaijan — which has also donated to his campaign, according to Open Secrets, which tracks money in politics.

The collaboration centered around oil and gas studies with Texas students being able to take trips to the Baku Summer Energy School in Azerbaijan’s capital city.

Cuellar told media that he was cooperating with the FBI during the January 2022 search of his home and campaign office. Those raids took place as Cuellar faced Jessica Cisneros, an attorney from Laredo with a progressive platform, for the second time in an election for the District 28 seat, which Cuellar has held for almost 20 years.

In the statement, Cuellar said he was still running for re-election in November. The 28th congressional district spans from south San Antonio, Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley.

