Here’s what you need to know before voting in Tarrant County

Your vote can make a big difference May 4.

Only about 10% of registered voters are expected to cast ballots, meaning you will be speaking for many of your neighbors who are not voting.

On Election Day in Tarrant County, the Fort Worth Report has you covered with need-to-know information and election results in our Election Central.

This election includes a number of ballot items, including electing appraisal district board members, municipal government representatives and school board trustees.

Almost 50,000 voters cast their ballots during the early voting period, and 6,434 people voted by mail, according to unofficial results from the Tarrant County elections department. About 86% of the county’s voting age population, or almost 1.3 million people, are registered to vote.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Tarrant County voters may cast their ballots at any polling location in the county. Voters can check their registration status, view a sample ballot and find a polling location through the county’s elections website.

Before heading to the polls, here’s everything you need to know about the election:

What to bring

Voters must provide one of the following seven forms of identification, which can be expired up to four years, in order to vote.

Texas driver license

Texas election identification certificate

Texas personal identification card

Texas gun license

U.S. military identification card with a photograph

U.S. citizenship certificate with a photograph

U.S. passport (book or card)

Those without a valid form of ID can bring a government document that shows their name and address, such as a utility bill or bank statement.

Voting with disabilities

Polling locations must be accessible to voters with disabilities. Tarrant County uses software to make voting easier for those who are blind or who have limited vision or dexterity. Voters may also cast their ballots curbside if needed, and signs with a phone number to call for curbside assistance must be stationed at every polling location.

This pamphlet provides a breakdown of voter rights, and those with questions or concerns can call the Tarrant County elections office at 817-831-8683. Also, voters can email or call the Fort Worth Report at news@fortworthreport.org and 817-405-9318 to report any voting problems.

Other important information

Voters are not allowed to use electronic devices such as cellphones within 100 feet of voting stations, according to the Texas secretary of state. Written notes or printed sample ballots are permitted for reference.

If you’re in line to vote but haven’t cast your ballot by 7 p.m., stay in line — voters have the right to cast their ballot as long as they’re in line by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

