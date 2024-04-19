Over capacity, Dallas Animal Services offers gift cards to adopters

Dallas Animal Services is offering gift cards in an effort to spur adoptions and help with shelter overcapacity.

Marlo Clingman, animal services coordinator, said Dallas Animal Services was at 140% capacity as of Friday, with 420 dogs sharing 300 kennels.

“While adoptions are strong and our foster program is thriving, intake continues to outpace our outcomes,” Paul Ramon, Interim Director of Dallas Animal Services, said in a statement. “We are encouraging the public to save a life and choose adoption when adding a new pet to their family."

The $50 Petco gift cards will go to the first 100 people who adopt a dog over 30 pounds or a cat six months or older Friday through Sunday. Adoptions at Dallas Animal Services are free and come with spay, neuter, microchip and vaccines along with other deals and discounts.

Dallas Animal Services set a goal to live release 90% of dogs and cats as part of its BeDallas90 campaign. They achieved the goal in 2019 and 2020. As of March of this year, the live release rate was 87%, according to a news release.

Multiple factors contribute to high capacity in shelter, Clingman said. Most of Dallas Animal Services' intakes are strays.

"We just really want to encourage people to spay and neuter their pets," she said. "Make sure that their pets are microchipped and that they have collars with I.D. tags on at all times."

Dallas Animal Services is located at 1818 North Westmoreland Road.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

