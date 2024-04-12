One person shot, injured at Dallas' Wilmer-Hutchins High School

A person was shot and hospitalized at Wilmer-Hutchins High School Friday morning in Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue and police responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. and secured the campus, according to statements from Dallas Fire-Rescue and Dallas ISD.

One person was transported to a local hospital in unspecified condition, according to an emailed statement from Jason Evans, Dallas Fire-Rescue public information officer. As of noon Friday it was not clear if the person was a student or a faculty member.

Evans said Dallas Fire-Rescue dispatched six ambulances, six heavy apparatus and a number of support personnel to the scene.

Wilmer-Hutchins High School students were able to reunify with their parents and guardians just before 1 p.m.

Dallas ISD had counselors onsite for anyone who needed support.

"We understand this is a difficult time and ask for your patience," Dallas ISD officials said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter.

This story is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!