Firefighters battle 3-alarm church fire near Dallas Love Field airport

Dozens of Dallas firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon near Dallas Love Field airport, which temporarily impacted some runway traffic.

Jason Evans, Dallas Fire-Rescue public information officer, said no injuries were reported and, as of 2:50 p.m., no cause was known.

The fire happened at a vacant church once called Iglesia Adventista Del 7th Dia Lovefield at 7715 Denton Drive

Firefighters responded to the structure fire call at about 1:18 p.m.

"While initial attempts at an interior attack were made, the situation quickly escalated and fire began to come through the roof," Evans said in a statement. All personnel were ordered out of the building and a second alarm was requested.

Later a third alarm was made and 60-70 firefighters worked to surround the fire and drown it with hand lines, master streams, and two aerial ladders, Evans said.

While the fire happened off airport property, it temporarily caused aircraft traffic to redirect due to the smoke.

As of 3 p.m., all runways were cleared for use and Dallas Love Field operations were normal, public information coordinator Hilda Lopez said in a statement.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is received.

