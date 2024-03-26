© 2024 KERA News
Firefighters battle 3-alarm church fire near Dallas Love Field airport

KERA | By Megan Cardona
Published March 26, 2024 at 3:32 PM CDT
A yellow firefighter hat lays on a table ahead of a roundtable discussion at a Dallas fire station.
Keren Carrión
/
KERA News
A yellow firefighter hat lays on a table ahead of a roundtable discussion, led by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, on public safety and mental health programs, at Dallas Fire Station 27, on Feb. 23, 2022.

Dozens of Dallas firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon near Dallas Love Field airport, which temporarily impacted some runway traffic.

Jason Evans, Dallas Fire-Rescue public information officer, said no injuries were reported and, as of 2:50 p.m., no cause was known.

The fire happened at a vacant church once called Iglesia Adventista Del 7th Dia Lovefield at 7715 Denton Drive

Firefighters responded to the structure fire call at about 1:18 p.m.

"While initial attempts at an interior attack were made, the situation quickly escalated and fire began to come through the roof," Evans said in a statement. All personnel were ordered out of the building and a second alarm was requested.

Later a third alarm was made and 60-70 firefighters worked to surround the fire and drown it with hand lines, master streams, and two aerial ladders, Evans said.

While the fire happened off airport property, it temporarily caused aircraft traffic to redirect due to the smoke.

As of 3 p.m., all runways were cleared for use and Dallas Love Field operations were normal, public information coordinator Hilda Lopez said in a statement.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is received.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

Megan Cardona
Megan Cardona is a daily news reporter for KERA News. She was born and raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and previously worked at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
