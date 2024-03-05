It’s Election Day! Here’s everything you need to know about the most contested races on the ballot

Today is Election Day! The March 5 primary sets the stage for November’s general election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at these locations. Voters may find their registration status, polling locations and sample ballot by entering their name and date of birth here. Tarrant County voters may cast their ballot at any polling location across the county.

While the presidential race pulls focus to the top of the ballot, the Fort Worth Report has been following several consequential local races. Before you head to the polls, here’s a full list of the Report’s election coverage.

Texas Legislature:

Tarrant County:

U.S. House

State Board of Education:

District 11: Longtime Fort Worth State Board of Education member faces challenger in GOP primary

Debate coverage:

The Fort Worth Report has previously compiled information to assist voters in making an informed decision when they cast their ballots. Here’s basic information you need to know before you vote:

Voters have to provide a form of photo identification at the polls. Forms of ID can be expired up to four years. Acceptable forms of identification are:

Texas driver’s license

Texas election identification certificate

Texas personal identification card

Texas gun license

U.S. military identification card with a photograph

U.S. citizenship certificate with a photograph

U.S. passport (book or card)

If you don’t have an ID when you arrive, you will have to fill out a form declaring why you couldn’t obtain photo identification. You must bring a supporting form of ID. Alternative forms of identification include a government document that includes your name and an address, such as a voter registration certificate, utility bill, bank statement or paycheck.



What will my ballot look like?

State law allows voters to bring notes into polling locations. However, voters are not allowed to use electronic devices within 100 feet of voting stations, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

Sample ballots are available in English and Spanish or English and Vietnamese. Voters can look up their ballot, print it and bring a filled-out ballot to the polling place to reference. It will not be considered a substitute for filling out the ballot supplied at the polling site.

Voting with special needs

There are accommodations available for voters with special needs. Tarrant County has software available to make voting easier for voters who are blind or who have limited vision or limited dexterity that prevents them from marking the ballot without assistance.

Voters who are unable to walk or stand for long periods of time can cast a vote curbside. An election officer will bring a ballot to the voter for them to mark and then take that ballot back to a secure ballot box.

Tarrant County provides a pamphlet of voter rights for quick reference. You also may call the Tarrant County elections office at 817-831-8683 or the Texas Secretary of State at 1-800-252-8683 with questions or concerns.

Registered voters may cast their ballot at any Tarrant County precinct on Election Day.

Also, call the Fort Worth Report at 817-405-9318 or email news@fortworthreport.org to report any voting problems.

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via X.