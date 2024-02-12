© 2024 KERA News
Flight attendants from 4 unions say they will picket multiple airlines Tuesday in global protest

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published February 12, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Several people in navy blue flight attendant attire stand in a picket line holding up signs that say "ready to strike."
Toluwani Osibamowo
/
KERA
Members of the American Airlines flight attendants union chant at a picket announcing a strike authorization vote outside Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in late August.

Flight attendant unions representing more than 100,000 flight attendants say picketing scheduled for Tuesday will be the largest action by attendants in aviation history.

More than two-thirds of U.S. flight attendants are currently in contract negotiations.

Deals with other groups, including pilots, have been reached recently by various carriers. Flight attendants now say it’s their turn.

In a press release, attendants say airline CEOs have awarded themselves with bonuses and incentives, and "we expect and demand our fair share."

Protesting attendants work for carriers from American Airlines in Fort Worth, Southwest in Dallas, United, Alaska Air and more.

Informational pickets, which won’t interrupt flights or schedules, are planned in more than 30 cities across the U.S. the UK, and Guam.

