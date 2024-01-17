Boil notice issued at Northlake after contractor hits pump station

The town of Northlake is under a boil notice after a contractor hit a line at the Harvest pump station and the storage tank was drained, according to a social media news release.

The boil water notice was issued on Tuesday night for the town of Northlake residents north of FM 1171, excluding the Canyon Falls subdivision.

As of 6:40 a.m. this morning, the boil notice is still in effect.

If a boil notice is issued, individuals should use bottled water or boil tap water. This is because a boil water advisory means the community’s water has, or could have, germs that can make residents sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Denton Record-Chronicle reached out to Public Works Director Eric J. Tamayo for additional details of the boil notice with no response.

Northlake officials will notify customers when the boil notice has been resolved.