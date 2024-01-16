© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Dallas County employees need their W-2 forms. Can the technology firm handling the software deliver?

KERA | authorBy Marina Trahan Martinez
publishedDateHeading January 16, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
Some Dallas County commissioners are worried that county employees won't get their W-2 tax forms in time.

A Dallas County technology vendor is in a time crunch to ensure software involved in a payroll crash last year performs to meet a fast-approaching federal requirement.

County leaders are watching closely. Accenture, the vendor leading fixes and maintenance, with county staff must use that same software to get correct W-2 tax documents out to everyone who did any work for the county in 2023 by a strict two-week tax deadline.

Austin-based Oracle Fusion software is used for accounting and payroll.

The payroll problems, which shorted thousands of county workers’ and contractors’ income and other benefits, triggered a federal investigation.

In June, the U.S. Department of Labor opened an investigation after Dallas County employees complained they weren’t being fully paid, the Dallas Morning News has reported. Employees have complained they’re not seeing paid time off accruing at the correct rate, and missing pay for hours worked.

Auditor Darryl Thomas resigned over the payroll trouble in August after more than 20 years with the county.

Commissioner Elba Garcia said during a committee meeting Jan. 8 they cannot let down employees this time.

“Reality is we have two weeks,” Garcia said. “We are not going to have a second chance. We can put everything you want on the record, it's fine and dandy. From now on, we have a job cut out for us and we cannot afford to fail again.”

Nearly half a million dollars was approved by county commissioners Jan. 9 to get redirected from Oracle Fusion's contract for Accenture to take over post-production help.

Accenture Managing Director Omar Peña promised to meet the January 31 deadline.

"That's our timeline,” he said “And what we shared with you earlier is our timeline. And we're going to stick to our timeline because we deliver."

Commissioner Andy Sommerman teased him to start immediately.

"Alright, good,” he said. “Omar, get to work. You only got two weeks. What are you doing sitting there? Come on, get with the program. Get moving.”

KERA News reporter Christopher Connelly contributed to this report.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

Dallas County computers Dallas County Commissioners Court Technology
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


