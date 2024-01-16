Dallas County employees need their W-2 forms. Can the technology firm handling the software deliver?

A Dallas County technology vendor is in a time crunch to ensure software involved in a payroll crash last year performs to meet a fast-approaching federal requirement.

County leaders are watching closely. Accenture, the vendor leading fixes and maintenance, with county staff must use that same software to get correct W-2 tax documents out to everyone who did any work for the county in 2023 by a strict two-week tax deadline.

Austin-based Oracle Fusion software is used for accounting and payroll.

The payroll problems, which shorted thousands of county workers’ and contractors’ income and other benefits, triggered a federal investigation.

In June, the U.S. Department of Labor opened an investigation after Dallas County employees complained they weren’t being fully paid, the Dallas Morning News has reported. Employees have complained they’re not seeing paid time off accruing at the correct rate, and missing pay for hours worked.

Auditor Darryl Thomas resigned over the payroll trouble in August after more than 20 years with the county.

Commissioner Elba Garcia said during a committee meeting Jan. 8 they cannot let down employees this time.

“Reality is we have two weeks,” Garcia said. “We are not going to have a second chance. We can put everything you want on the record, it's fine and dandy. From now on, we have a job cut out for us and we cannot afford to fail again.”

Nearly half a million dollars was approved by county commissioners Jan. 9 to get redirected from Oracle Fusion's contract for Accenture to take over post-production help.

Accenture Managing Director Omar Peña promised to meet the January 31 deadline.

"That's our timeline,” he said “And what we shared with you earlier is our timeline. And we're going to stick to our timeline because we deliver."

Commissioner Andy Sommerman teased him to start immediately.

"Alright, good,” he said. “Omar, get to work. You only got two weeks. What are you doing sitting there? Come on, get with the program. Get moving.”

KERA News reporter Christopher Connelly contributed to this report.

