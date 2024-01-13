Three migrants drown in Rio Grande after Texas blocks Border Patrol from rescue

A woman and two children drowned in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass on Friday night as they were attempting to cross the U.S. southern border.

TPR has confirmed that U.S. Border Patrol was prevented from deploying lifesaving efforts by agents with Operation Lone Star, the controversial Texas border security effort.

Under the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott, Operation Lone Star has seized control of Eagle Pass' Shelby Park, which faces the Rio Grande and is denying access to the Border Patrol.

“Border Patrol learned on Friday, January 12, 2024, at approximately 9:00 P.M. that a group of six migrants were in distress as they attempted to cross the Rio Grande River. Border Patrol attempted to contact the Texas Military Department, the Texas National Guard, and DPS Command Post by telephone to relay the information, but were unsuccessful," said Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo).

"Border Patrol agents then made physical contact with the Texas Military Department and the Texas National Guard at the Shelby Park Entrance Gate and verbally relayed the information," Cuellar said. "However, Texas Military Department soldiers stated they would not grant access to the migrants—even in the event of an emergency —and that they would send a soldier to investigate the situation."

The bodies of the migrant woman and two children were recovered Saturday morning by Mexican authorities.

The circumstances leading to the drownings has prompted leading Texas Democrats to voice their outrage, blaming Abbott for the deaths.

Earlier Friday, the Justice Department asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene to allow the Border Patrol to regain access to the 47-acre Shelby Park, saying Texas is using armed Texas National Guard soldiers to stop the Border Patrol from accessing two-and-a-half miles of border.

Border & Immigration Gov. Abbott’s Operation Lone Star seized control of a public park on the border overnight, residents protest Dan Katz

Operation Lone Star deploys Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard soldiers to arrest migrants on state trespassing charges.

The Justice Department has filed two lawsuits against Texas over the border security initiative that is testing the limits of a state's ability to enforce immigration, which is under the purview of the federal government.

On X, formally known as Twitter, Abbott indicated the park seizure was intended to make Eagle Pass a tough place for migrants to cross.

Abbott and national Republicans have made Eagle Pass the center of their political fight with President Biden over immigration. The area experienced a rise in migration at the end of the year but that increase has since slowed down considerably.

"The state of Texas is doing things that are more political than actually trying to find a real solution," Cuellar told TPR. "I can understand frustration with the policies of the Biden administration — I certainly don't agree with many of the things that the Biden administration does at the border — but to exclude the very one agency that's empowered and authorized to secure the border is just beyond reason. This is a tragedy, and the State bears responsibility.”

Abbott's office referred TPR's request for comment to the Texas Military Department, which did not immediately respond to TPR. The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment.

"Maybe one of the questions should be when should the president federalize a guard when you have the state of Texas taking this kind of action?" Cuellar said.

Abbott faced condemnation this week for saying Texas has decided to not shoot migrants crossing the border unauthorized “because of course the Biden administration will charge us with murder.”

Government/Politics Gov. Abbott: Texas hasn't shot migrants on the border because Biden will 'charge us with murder' Sergio Martínez-Beltrán

In an interview with far-right talk show host Dana Loesch, Abbott said the state has deployed “all the tools and strategies” to curtail illegal migration, including placing barriers in the Rio Grande, and signing a law making it illegal to enter Texas from another country without authorization.

Abbott then added, “The only thing we are not doing is, we are not shooting people who cross the border because of course the Biden administration will charge us with murder.”

Congressman Joaquin Castro (D- San Antonio) said Friday night's drowning in Eagle Pass just days later is what Abbott's border rhetoric looks like on the ground.

"Texas officials blocked U.S. Border Patrol agents from doing their job and allowed two children to drown in the Rio Grande," Castro said. "Governor Abbott’s inhumanity has no limit. Everyone who enables his cruelty has blood on their hands.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit Texas Public Radio.