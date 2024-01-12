© 2024 KERA News
Texas groups ask court to block immigration enforcement law from taking effect

KERA | By Stella M. Chávez
Published January 12, 2024 at 2:58 PM CST
Migrants cross the Rio Grande into the U.S. from Mexico behind Concertina wire and a sign warning that it's dangerous and illegal to cross, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. According to U.S. officials, a Mexican enforcement surge has contributed to a sharp drop in illegal entries to the U.S. in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/AP
/
AP
Migrants cross the Rio Grande into the U.S. from Mexico behind Concertina wire and a sign warning that it's dangerous and illegal to cross earlier this month in Eagle Pass.

The ACLU of Texas and other civil rights groups have asked a federal judge in Austin to block Texas from implementing a new law that makes unauthorized entry a state crime.

The request for an injunction comes weeks after the same groups filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the immigration enforcement law, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed last month.

Senate Bill 4, which is scheduled to take effect in March, gives local and state law enforcement the authority to arrest and detain anyone suspected of entering Texas from without authorization.

The law also allows a magistrate judge to order the person deported to Mexico. Opponents have pointed out these judges aren’t trained in immigration law and that the law will strip a person’s right to due process.

In a statement, Adriana Piñon, the legal director of ACLU of Texas, said the law would tear apart communities.

“Families may be separated, more people may live in fear of law enforcement, and migrants may have a harder time fully integrating in our communities,” Piñon said. “This plainly unconstitutional law should never have been passed, so now we are seeking to stop its enforcement while the litigation unfolds.”

Edna Yang, co-executive director of American Gateways, said the law would make communities less safe.

“It is discriminatory and unconstitutional, and we can’t let it take effect,” Yang said. “Even now, there is confusion and fear about state and local officials acting as federal immigration officials.”

Statewide groups aren’t the only ones trying to stop the law from taking effect. Earlier this month, the Department of Justice sued Texas stating it violated the U.S. Constitution, which grants “the federal government the authority to regulate immigration and manage our international borders.”

Meanwhile, immigrant advocates around the state have been holding "Know you rights" workshops to help the public know what to do if they're stopped or questioned by law enforcement.

