Dallas will open temporary shelter space today as dangerously cold weather settles in

The City of Dallas will begin admitting people to a temporary inclement weather shelter at Fair Park at 3 p.m. on Friday, according to a city website. Temperatures this weekend are expected to plunge over the weekend, with frigid weather expected to linger through much of next week.

The Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions has a website providing updates and information about the shelter here. And the city also posted a list of pick-up locations where people can get a ride to the temporary shelter.

The City of Dallas contracted with Austin Street Center in 2021 to stand up and operate inclement weather shelters when extreme cold or heat blows in. Daniel Roby, who directs the nonprofit, said he wants unhoused people to know that they have options as the weather becomes life threatening.

“You don’t have to stay outside tonight. If you don’t feel safe, if you’re concerned about the weather, use the shelter resources that are available to you and know that you’ll be treated with dignity and respect when you arrive,” Roby said.

Dallas’ charter mandates temporary expanded shelters to be opened when the National Weather Service issues a weather advisory that the temperature will dip below 36 degrees, include freezing rain or when there’s over two inches of now on the ground. The city also opens inclement weather shelters when extreme heat pushes overnight temperatures above 90 degrees.

On Thursday afternoon, about a dozen volunteers and nonprofit staffers were busy at work, unfolding 944 FEMA cots into orderly rows in the cavernous Fair Park Grand Place. They unloaded blankets, food and supplies from trucks. Curtained dividers divvy up the 50,000-square-foot hall into men’s and women’s dormitories, a dining area, and a section for the SPCA to care for pets when people check in. A kitchen and dining area will provide meals.

Chris Rateau, taking a break from setting up cots, said he used to work on the fair grounds and appreciated coming back to volunteer his time. He stays at the Austin Street Center, a shelter and service provider for people experiencing homelessness.

“I enjoy it because I’m helping someone here for the future when the storm gets here. It’ll feel good [to know] that I helped to set this up to help them,” he said.

Christopher Connelly / KERA News Chris Rateau unfolded cots at Fair Park's Grand Place, which will operate as a temporary shelter for unhoused people to stay safe when freezing weather hits on Friday, January 11.

This inclement weather response relies on teams of people across nonprofits, service agencies and city departments, Roby said. Austin Street and other homeless service providers and volunteers staff the shelter, a host of city departments are involved in outreach, site safety and other services, and several agencies and nonprofits mobilize to get the word out and transport people to Fair Park. Austin Street also contracts out private security and other services.

Setting up the shelter well ahead of the cold weather is a relatively new approach to inclement weather, Roby said, and a good one. Not long ago, he said the city and service providers would mostly wait until dangerously cold weather arrived to start preparing inclement weather shelter space. That meant cots, blankets, food and other supplies had to be delivered as roads became icy and the space wasn’t ready until after people already needed it.

“Now we’re preemptive. We look at the weather and try to prepare for it and then we wait for the City of Dallas to be able to make the call [and officially activate its inclement weather strategy],” Roby said.

While the primary focus of the shelter is to simply keep people safe from the cold, Roby said it’s also an opportunity to help connect people with services and get them on a pathway to permanent housing.

Roby said homelessness is life-shortening in normal cases, leaving many on the streets especially vulnerable when dangerous weather hits.

“If you’re 45 and homeless, you have the health conditions of someone who’s 65 and housed,” Roby said.

That’s why Roby is keen to point out that, while inclement weather often generates attention to the vulnerability of people experiencing homelessness, they need help year-round. He said people can help by advocating for more services and policies that help people end their homelessness, and by donating to nonprofit providers who help unhoused people.

“I’d love to be in a situation where, instead of setting up 1,000 cots [when the weather turns dangerous], we’re setting up 200 because we’ve reduced our unsheltered numbers so much that that’s all that we need,” he said.

