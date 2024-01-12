Dallas ISD elementary students reflect on Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream, 60 years later

Eigth students from Dallas ISD took the same stage Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once stood on Friday for the 32nd annual MLK Jr Oratory competition. The fourth- and fifth-graders were the finalists out of nearly 100 from 17 DISD schools who entered the competition, which began in November.

The students delivered original speeches answering the question: “How would Dr. King reflect on the 60 years since his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech?”

Here's how some of them responded.

Khalyn Thomas, 5th grader at Eddie Bernice Johnson Elementary School: If Dr. King were to reflect on the 60 years since his "I Have a Dream" speech, would he be optimistic? Disappointed? Or troubled with society and the entitlement that comes with it? Is it a dream deferred? Will Langston Hughes agree?

Zayden Vaughn, 4th grader at Frederick Douglass Elementary: Dr. King will remind us that his "I Have a Dream" speech was one of hope, and for his children and all children shall not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

Competition winner Aiden Body, 4th grader at T.L. Marsalis Elementary School: People every day are told 'no' because of the way they look. They are punished for crimes they did not commit, told they are not good enough for jobs, not accepted into top colleges, and that they cannot live in nice neighborhoods. When Dr. King was alive, he saw many people living with these problems. Here we are, 55 years after his death, and still many Americans are living with the same problems.

How would Dr. King reflect on the 60 years since his "I Have a Dream" speech? I think that if he was still alive, he would tell us that it is now time to speak up and claim our money from the bank of freedom, prosperity and peace. Today is our payday.

Jeff Dietz / Dallas ISD Fifth grader Jzairus Hopkins Swanson, left, and 4th grader Aiden Body chat onstage during the 32nd annual MLK Jr. Oratory competition. Jzairus came in second, and Aiden was named the winner.

Jzairus Hopkins Swanson, 5th grader at Thomas Tolbert Elementary School: The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was intended to end discrimination based on color, race, religion or national origin into the United States. It prevented housing discrimination based on race, sex, national origin and religion. It improved educational opportunities and even granted legal protections of rights and freedoms for African Americans. I believe he will ponder, are we there yet?

I believe Doctor King would still say the Bank of Justice is bankrupt and encourage us to continue to stand up and demand equality.

Kennedy Smith, 5th grader at Charles Rice Learning Center: The dream for justice and social change have come a long way since the Civil Rights movement. However, there's still work to be done. Everything he has fought for has not been accomplished.

My generation must make your dream a reality. I see myself reflected in Dr. King. I know one day when I come against brick walls, I'll be able to find the doors to walk right through them based on my own abilities.

Ariel Strain, 4th grader at Elisha M. Pease Elementary School: Dr. King protested peacefully for human rights, life and liberty, and all people are not able to pursue positions as high as the Supreme Court and executive branch of the United States government. Sixty years later, two of the most powerful positions in the United States are held by Black women — Vice President Kamala Harris and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. These women have been placed in positions to uphold the Constitution and the human rights guaranteed to all people.

Ivan Shtonda, 4th grader at Arturo Salazar Elementary: Dr. King's dream still lives today, 60 years later. Dr. King's dream is working in the lives and in the hearts of American citizens today.

