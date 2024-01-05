© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Dallas offers Spanish speaking residents emergency response training

KERA | By Zara Amaechi
Published January 5, 2024 at 9:15 AM CST
A person's hands wrap another person's right arm in a makeshift splint made of cardboard.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
Dallas' free quarterly emergency response training will be held in Spanish this month for the first time.

The City of Dallas is for the first time offering its quarterly Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, course in Spanish.

The classes provided by the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will be held over three consecutive Saturdays starting Jan. 13.

“We really want to promote this program for all residents of Dallas so that everyone has the opportunity to learn about basic disaster preparedness in the event of an emergency,” the city’s senior emergency management specialist Jennifer Moreno said.

The training sessions will cover basic emergency response skills with realistic disaster scenarios and volunteer “victims,” as well as topics like disaster preparedness, fire safety, disaster medical operations and more.

All classes are interactive and hands-on to equip Dallas residents with tools to protect themselves in disaster situations while waiting for emergency response teams.

“As part of our preparedness program here with the Office of Emergency Management, we really are stressing that residents have the basic skill sets to keep themselves, their families and their communities safe,” Moreno said.

The Spanish-language training program was originally supposed to take place last summer, but the city postponed it to January to allow more participants to get involved.

“We really want to make sure that we're reaching the broadest communities and we’re offering the course in times where it's convenient for populations,” Moreno said

The registration deadline is Jan. 9.

Classes will be held at the Dallas Fire-Rescue Training Academy. All sessions must be completed to receive a course completion certificate.
Tags
News City of DallasEmergency ManagementSpanish in the CommunitySpanish
Zara Amaechi
Zara was born in Croydon, England, and moved to Texas at eight years old. She grew up running track and field until her last year at the University of North Texas. She previously interned for D Magazine and has a strong passion for music history and art culture.
See stories by Zara Amaechi