© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Dallas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson dead at 88

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published December 31, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST
Former Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, makes comments as she introduces State Senator Royce West at a rally where West announced his bid to run for the US Senate in Dallas, Monday, July 22, 2019. Johnson's family announced the former congresswoman died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. She was 88.
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press
/
AP
Former Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, makes comments as she introduces State Senator Royce West at a rally where West announced his bid to run for the US Senate in Dallas, Monday, July 22, 2019. Johnson's family announced the former congresswoman died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. She was 88.

Eddie Bernice Johnson, a retired congresswoman who made history as the first Black woman from Dallas to hold public office, died Sunday. She was 88.

Her son Dawrence Kirk Johnson confirmed the news of her death on Facebook Sunday morning.

"She was a remarkable and loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother, as well as a trailblazer and public servant," the post reads. "While we mourn the loss of an extraordinary woman, we celebrate her life and legacy. She will be deeply missed."

The Waco native took office representing Texas' U.S House District 30 in 1993, which includes South Dallas, Desoto, Lancaster and Cedar Hill. She was known as a trailblazing Dallas Democrat, and among many firsts in her career, she was also the first registered nurse elected to Congress. She previously also served in both the Texas House of Representatives and Senate.

"I'm proud of what I've done, because there's no Texan in the history of this state who has brought more home," Johnson said in a speech announcing her retirement in 2021.

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson on KERA's "Think" TV
Tags
News Eddie Bernice JohnsonObituariesU.S. CongressU.S. House of Representatives
Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo is a general assignments reporter for KERA. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She is originally from Plano.
See stories by Toluwani Osibamowo
Related Content