Former Dallas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson dead at 88

Eddie Bernice Johnson, a retired congresswoman who made history as the first Black woman from Dallas to hold public office, died Sunday. She was 88.

Her son Dawrence Kirk Johnson confirmed the news of her death on Facebook Sunday morning.

"She was a remarkable and loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother, as well as a trailblazer and public servant," the post reads. "While we mourn the loss of an extraordinary woman, we celebrate her life and legacy. She will be deeply missed."

The Waco native took office representing Texas' U.S House District 30 in 1993, which includes South Dallas, Desoto, Lancaster and Cedar Hill. She was known as a trailblazing Dallas Democrat, and among many firsts in her career, she was also the first registered nurse elected to Congress. She previously also served in both the Texas House of Representatives and Senate.

"I'm proud of what I've done, because there's no Texan in the history of this state who has brought more home," Johnson said in a speech announcing her retirement in 2021.