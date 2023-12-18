In Texas, immigrants get crash course on their rights as state adds tougher border security laws

Governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign a today a border security bill that would make illegal entry to Texas a state crime. It’s one of several immigration enforcement bills that Abbott pushed for during the special session.

He signed a bill in November that increases the penalties for human smugglers and the operators of stash houses. And across the state, immigrant advocates already have been warning their community about the new laws, urging them not to panic but to be prepared.

They’ve hosting workshops and distributed flyers and pocket-sized “Know Your Rights” cards in English and Spanish. Participants have been told they have the right to remain silent and they can ask to speak to a lawyer. They’ve also been warned not to give false information or present false documents.

At a recent meeting in Garland, State Representative Ana-Maria Ramos said she doesn’t think law enforcement has the resources or time to do what has typically been the responsibility of the federal government.

“Over and over again, what we’ve been told by different police officers, they want to prioritize the safety of the citizens,” she said. “They want to utilize the time as best possible which is fighting crime. They don’t want another unfunded mandate when they themselves are not trained in immigration law.”

Jacqueline Sanchez Martinez, 21, said she worries about family members, especially her parents who are undocumented.

“I’ve been here my whole life. You know, my brother, he has DACA,” she said. “Even if you have any sort of protection, whether you’re a resident, whatever you are, you’re still being targeted.”

