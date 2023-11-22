Chamber encourages shoppers to support local small businesses and Black-owned shops

Small Business Saturday has been an essential day for the busy holiday season since 2010. It encourages people to shop locally and turn their attention to some retailers that often struggle to keep their doors open.

And as Small Business Saturday approaches, the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce is urging shoppers to support small Black-owned businesses in particular.

The first Black chamber in the U.S., the organization has been dedicated to supporting the growth and wellness of Black-owned businesses in North Texas since 1926. Nationwide, about 3% of businesses are Black-owned.

Chamber president Harrison Blair said every small Black-owned business is crucial for building a strong community.

“They're selling literally pieces of the culture to the people who are in that community, which also protects their culture and history at a time where it's illegal to teach Black history,” he said.

He said every small business supports on average five individuals.

“We believe that building Black America is building our neighbors,” Blair said. “It's not really a Black separatist thing. It's just saying that we believe these Americans also deserve to be a part of the American dream.”