Dallas officer shot in leg while serving capital murder warrant, police say

A Dallas police officer was shot in the leg while serving a capital murder arrest warrant in northeast Dallas, police department officials confirmed Thursday morning.

Dallas police who were part of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrived at the 9900 block of Adleta Boulevard to make the arrest around 6 a.m., Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in a video on the department's page.

As the officers knocked on the residence door, announced themselves and began to make their way in, they were immediately met with gunfire from a male shooter, Garcia said.

A Dallas Police Task Force member was shot in his lower leg, according to police, and the officers retreated. The man who opened fire from his apartment was also shot before being arrested, Garcia said.

Both the officer and the shooter were taken to the hospital. The officer is "in good spirits" and will recover, and the shooter is in critical condition, Garcia said.

There will be a full media briefing on the shooting Monday, Garcia said. The investigation is ongoing.

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org.

