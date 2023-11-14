North Texas Jewish leaders join Washington rally in support of Israel

Jewish religious leaders from North Texas are in Washington, D.C., today for a rally in support of Israel as its conflict with Hamas continues into a second month.

According to its website, the March for Israel “will be an opportunity for all Americans to come together in solidarity with the people of Israel, to demonstrate our commitment to America’s most important ally in the Middle East, to condemn the rising trend of antisemitic violence and harassment, and to demand that every hostage be immediately and safely released.”

More than 1,400 Israelis were killed and more than 200 were kidnapped in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Rabbi Adam Roffman of Congregation Shearith Israel in Dallas said the demonstration aims to show federal policymakers how important it is to keep supporting Israel during its conflict with Hamas.

“It's important that Israel, as a democracy, as an ally of the United States, be given the support it needs from our government and from the American people,” he said.

The demonstration is also against antisemitism, said Joel Schwizer, regional director of the American Jewish Committee. He said Jewish people in America have felt increasingly unsafe since the conflict began.

“We would call on all people of good faith, our friends in the Interfaith and Intergroup world, our elected officials, our corporate citizens, to really stand with the Jewish community during this difficult time,” he said.

Roffman said despite the rise in reports of antisemitism, ”whatever fear that this may have given us has not stopped us from continuing to show up.”

“Which is why more than 100,000 Jews feel safe enough to go to Washington, D.C., and stand in front of our nation's capital and demand attention for our cause,” he said.

Organizers of the March for Israel estimate between 40,000 and 60,000 people will gather on the National Mall Tuesday. The rally comes not long after tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in D.C. to call for a ceasefire as the death toll in Gaza climbs.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza in response to the Hamas attack has killed a reported 10,000 Palestinians and left the 2 million residents there with limited food, water, electricity and medical supplies.

President Joe Biden told reporters earlier this month there is“no possibility” for a ceasefire.

