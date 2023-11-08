Here's how North Texas election results differed from statewide turnout

Tens of thousands of North Texas voters cast ballots in this year’s election on constitutional amendments, weighing in on topics ranging from tax exemption increases to state infrastructure funding.

Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties all saw a stronger turnout at the polls compared to the last off-season election, likely due to organized campaign efforts for this year’s 14 proposed amendments.

“Counties in Texas are booming, and they’ve got more organizations out there that are really pushing voters to get out to vote,” Brandon Rottinghaus, political science professor at the University of Houston, told KERA News. “So, they’re harnessing that growth in a way that leads to greater voter participation.”

Preliminary election results Tuesday night showed that, statewide, Texans approved 13 of the 14 proposed amendments. Most voted against Proposition 13, which would have increased the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges from 75 to 79.

Election Day results in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties mostly had a similar trend to statewide results.

For example, Proposition 4 — a four-part proposition that raises the homestead exemption for school district taxes from $40,000 to $100,000 — had overwhelming support in all four local counties as it did statewide.

But there were some propositions that North Texans differed on.

Unofficial election results showed Proposition 3 — which would prohibit a state wealth tax — had a higher percentage of support in Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties than in more urban and Democrat-leaning Dallas County.

Proposition 10 — which would exempt equipment by a medical or biomedical manufacturer from taxes — was more contentious among North Texas voters compared to the other propositions.

Unofficial results at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday indicated a majority of voters in Collin County opposed Proposition 10. Denton County had a more narrow margin of voters approving Proposition 10 compared to Dallas and Tarrant counties.

Although local counties would not be impacted by Proposition 12 — which would abolish the Galveston County treasurer position — unofficial results indicated the majority of Dallas County voters opposed the measure while Denton, Collin and Tarrant voters were in favor.

See more statewide eleciton results on the KERA News website.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.