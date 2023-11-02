DART bus driver shot near Fair Park as security concerns for transit workers persist

A spokesperson for DART said a bus driver was shot and injured Thursday at a transit center in South Dallas.

The agency's spokesperson Gordon Shattles confirmed that the incident happened just after noon at J.B. Jackson Jr Transit Center near Fair Park.

Shattles added that the driver's personal vehicle was stolen. The unidentified driver was taken to Baylor Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident follows calls for improved security for employees as the agency is currently in talks with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1338, which represents the agency's transit workers.

Union president DeBoss Christian said at a recent meeting of the board of directors that employees' security is a major concern.

"I want everybody on the board to figure out how can we make their [employees'] lives a little bit better than what it is today for what we put up with day in and day out, for what we go through day in and day out in fear of coming to work," Christian said.

DART police have arrested a suspect and are leading the investigation.

